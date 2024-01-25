The January 26, 2024, edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

Jon Moxley defeated Lee Moriarty

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Christopher Daniels

Anna Jay defeated Ruby Soho

“Freshly Squeezed” four-way AEW International Championship number one contender’s match: Kip Sabian defeated The Butcher, El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander. Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship is official for the Saturday, January 27 Collision show.