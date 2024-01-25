TNA Wrestling returns from Las Vegas, Nevada, for a new episode of TNA Impact.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly prime-time Thursday night program that airs on AXS TV includes the following:

*TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose & Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Motor City Machine Guns and Kazuchika Okada.

*TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Trinity.

*Nic Nemeth’s TNA in-ring debut vs. The Rascalz’s Zachary Wentz.

*TNA Tag Team Champion Chris Bey vs. Kevin Knight.

*MK Ultra vs. Dani Luna & Jody Threat.

*Dirty Dango & Oleg Prudius vs. Damian Drake and Dante King.