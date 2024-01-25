WWE will hold SmackDown from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,369 tickets, and there are 1,268 left. It’s set up for 8,637 seats.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 6,631 fans for a March 2022 SmackDown. Here is the updated card for the show:

Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defend against Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory

The Pride & The Final Testament face-to-face

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

