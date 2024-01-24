The viewership numbers are in for the January 23rd edition of NXT on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 642,000 viewers, a 6% decrease from the January 16th episode that had 683,000 viewers. It scored a rating of 0.19 in the 18-49 demographic, which was roughly the same as the previous Tuesday’s episode. There was stiff competition for NXT last night as the show went head-to-head with the New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets NBA game on TNT. The game pulled in 989,000 viewers and had a 0.31 demo rating.

NXT featured the return of William Regal, who appointed Ava Raine as the new general manager of the brand. It also featured several top stars in action including Baron Corbin, Bron Breakker, Dragon Lee, Lexis King, trick Williams, and Dijak. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.