Natalya Neidhart has turned some heads after posting a photo next to actor Rory Culkin and hinted that she was working on a project that was very important to her.

Fightful Select has followed up on that post and discovered that Natalya tagged Yale Productions, a film production company known for films like The Kill Room, Becky, and Chick Fight. The publication has learned that there have been heavy discussions about creating a movie centered around the legendary Hart family.

The connection with Rory Culkin, a wrestling enthusiast along with his brother Macaulay, adds an intriguing dimension to the story. Culkin’s presence in the photo has fueled speculation about his potential involvement in the project.

Natalya will have a busy media schedule in Tampa this week as WWE is in town for the Royal Rumble. There’s a good chance she gets asked about the project. Stay tuned.