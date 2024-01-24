John Cena clarifies his status in professional wrestling.

The former 16-time world champion appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast to discuss his historic WWE career, and how it is close to coming to an end, something he has been hinting at for quite some time. Despite those comments, Cena does state that while he IS close to being done, he’s not officially done as of yet.

Yes, I hope so. I’m not officially done. I know that I’m close. I’m close. I can feel it. Especially seeing you [Logan Paul] out there, doing incredible stuff. Our talent now, the product has become so crisp and so fast and so skilled. It is a different world. I love and I still feel fluent. I would like to say goodbye when I still feel fluent. It’s coming and to the point where…you know the moment in the sunset where it starts to go down, ‘Man, it’s going down real fast.’ That’s kind of where I’m at. I’m not done, but I need to decide when I am.

Paul would then ask Cena if he was interested in taking an administrative role in WWE.

No. What I would love to give to the business is my time. I live very close to the Performance Center and I would like to go in as a guest and that way I’m not obligated and they’re not obligated in any way. It’s stuff I do on my free time anyway. I love going in and picking people’s brains and have conversations. ‘So, who are you?’ ‘What does that have to do with anything?’ ‘Only everything. Let’s talk.’ I enjoy that. Doing half a day there and then going back to normal life. I’m fortunate enough to have some other stuff going on and I’ll be focusing on that too, but I always want to be involved in the business. I get so passionate about it and it’s something that I love and I think I have a few pieces of wisdom that need to be passed on, I don’t think it should die with me. I’ll try to do that the best I can.

In a separate interview, Cena revealed that regardless who he wrestles for his final match, he would love for it to take place at the 02 Arena in London, England. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)