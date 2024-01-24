Tyler Bate opens up about his WWE SmackDown debut.

The former NXT U.K. Champion teamed with Pete Dunne (fka butch) on last Friday’s episode against Pretty Deadly, a matchup the longtime friends/rivals won. Bate gave some insight on how the match came together during a recent interview with TNT Sports.

I found out in the same week that SmackDown was happening. I kind of heard rumblings for a while before. It seemed like the internet knew before I did as well, which is pretty funny. But things just seemed to, it was like the stars aligned. Things seemed to just work out perfectly. The Brawling Brutes, they broke up. Butch, he was kind of left on his own, didn’t really know what to do, at the perfect time when I was primed, ready for the main roster jump. So it just made sense for me to be Butch’s tag team partner. So I was super excited, I was super nervous about making that jump to main roster. But it’s been a lifetime’s work all coming together on that day.

He later says that the entire scenario could not have been more ideal as he not only got a victory, but got to team with Dunne, who he considers “one of his best mates.”

Yeah, it couldn’t have been more ideal for me. It ticked all of my boxes. Getting to do it alongside one of my best mates just made it that much more cooler.

You can check out his full comments below.

"The stars just aligned" ✨ Tyler Bate reflects on his WWE main roster debut and getting to tag team with his good friend @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/mQg5OC8V0P — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) January 24, 2024

