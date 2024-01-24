Seth Rollins once again goes at CM Punk.

The heavyweight champion was asked about Punk during a recent interview on Daniel Cormier’s DC & RC program. Rollins, who has already encountered the Second City Saint since he returned at Survivor Series and is rumored to face him at WrestleMania, is happy for Punk’s fans but admits he still has his reservations about him being back.

The Punk thing is interesting. It’s interesting. I never thought in a million years we’d be at this point. When he came out at Survivor Series and came back, it was really a surreal moment. In some ways, I’m really happy for the fans, for his fans, that have been wanting to see this moment for him for a very long time. I just don’t want the problems that he brings. I really don’t. WWE is in an incredible place. I feel like I’ve been an anchor of that for the last decade. In the last few years, we’re starting to skyrocket. You look at the Netflix deal. Huge news. Huge news for our industry, for the entertainment industry, for live sports in general. It’s going to be a massive shift. I feel like I’ve been a big part of that.

He continues, stating that WWE has ascended over the last few years and doesn’t think Punk has any right to try and take a piece of the pie when he didn’t help that in any way.

One thing I don’t want is somebody like that, who has caused problems and been a selfish jerk everywhere he’s gone, I don’t want him to come in here and ruin what we’ve done and what we’ve built. He doesn’t deserve a piece of that pot. He doesn’t deserve it. He hasn’t put in the time. He hasn’t done anything. He went away and he stayed away. All he did the entire time he was gone was complain, whine, and moan and try to tear this place down. In spite of him and in spite of his efforts, we made this the best and biggest wrestling company on the planet. Grown it beyond what anybody’s imagination would have ever dreamed. I don’t want him coming in here…I’ve used the word cancer before, I don’t want to get too deep into it. I don’t want him to be the reason this thing takes a nosedive or even takes a dip. He doesn’t deserve that,

Rollins is currently dealing with an injury that he sustained defending the title against Jinder Mahal. He has not relinquished his title and hopes to be better in time for WrestleMania 40. His full interview is below.

