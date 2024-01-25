Yesterday, Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso released an article claiming that the WWE WrestleMania 40 card had been set, and that many of the top matches would not be what fans expected.

According to the report, GUNTHER was set to win the Royal Rumble matchup on Saturday, with the Ring General going on to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. He also claimed that The Rock would indeed challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship, and that Cody Rhodes WOULD NOT be “finishing his story” at WrestleMania 40. Instead, the American Nightmare would be taking on CM Punk, who he had a face-to-face with on this past Monday’s Raw. The article did indeed shift the betting odds in GUNTHER’s favor.

However, that doesn’t mean the WrestleMania 40 plans are confirmed. In fact, many in WWE were “befuddled” by the article according to Fightful Select, where they were confused about Barrasso’s detailed match finishes and results, even stating that some points he made were untrue. Sources tell Fightful that even if the WrestleMania 40 card was as reported, it could certainly get altered.

Wrestling Headlines never released the initial report due to plans constantly changing, nor has there ever been such a detailed WrestleMania card released almost four months out. It was noted in Fightful’s report that Barrasso is respected by many in WWE.