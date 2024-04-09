Don’t expect to see Stephanie McMahon-Levesque as a character on WWE programming again.

As seen during WrestleMania XL Weekend, the wife of the WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque kicked off night two of this year’s two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Following her surprise appearance to open up WrestleMania XL Sunday, there has been a lot of speculation about the reason why she appeared on the show.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that the former WWE Co-CEO has not returned to the company as an employee, executive or on-air performer in any way, shape or form.

The reason she appeared at “The Show of Shows” on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. was seen by many within WWE as a way of simply giving the fans one more surprise they didn’t expect.

Some viewed it as Stephanie merely lending her support to the company’s new era, led by her husband, as well as her putting her own personal stamp of approval on what they are doing going forward.