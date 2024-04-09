Piper Niven gives a health update.

It was reported back in February that the WWE women’s star was dealing with a hand injury, which is why she has been absent on programming going into WrestleMania XL season. During a recent chat with Gorilla Position, Niven confirmed that it was a broken hand.

Who wants to see my gross hand? I broke my hand [laughs]. Training, trying to be a better performer. Obviously, the universe was like, ‘No, no, no, you’re too good. [Laughs] Come on, you gotta give everybody else a chance.’ So yeah, broke my hand, unfortunately, and it still looks gnarly. This happened the seventh of February, so just over two months. It’s getting a little better, so I’ll have this gnarly little bone callous that I can’t wait to backfist people with it.

She later said that she was uncertain of when she will be able to return, but has been using the time off to reset her character.

Not as of just yet, but hopefully soon. Hopefully soon. Honestly, I feel like this was kind of necessary, like I’ve never broken a bone or really had…I’ve been out before, especially with COVID and stuff. But I’ve never had any real injury, and I kind of feel like this was a very necessary learning experience for me. Even though I’ve been injured with a broken bone and rehabbing and everything that comes with that, I have been doing so much work. Inner work, ring work, learning about myself, my profession. Honestly, I think this was a necessary setback to be better as a performer, so I’m very, very excited to show everyone that when I get back.

At this time it is not known when Niven will be returning. Wrestling Headlines wishes her well during her recovery period. Check out her full interview below.

