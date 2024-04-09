Jordynne Grace makes a big invitation.

The TNA Knockouts Champion took to social media and responded to an interview clip of WWE star Natalya Neidhart. In the clip, which was with Sportskeeda, Natalya talked about Grace’s participation in the 2024 Royal Rumble matchup and how much she wanted her to face the Juggernaut in a singles-matchup. Grace was interested as well, telling Natty to come through “prohibited portal,” an obvious rip-off of the Forbidden Door term.

Come through the prohibited portal ️ https://t.co/VHLNKMivVm — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) April 9, 2024

This matchup will be more likely to happen in the new era of WWE, especially after a report surfaced stating that WWE President Nick Khan was interested in collaborating with other companies. You can read about that here.