Tony Khan gives an explanation.

The AEW President spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, which is set to air backstage footage from last summer’s All In London event, presumably the incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry that eventually led to Punk’s firing. The decision has draw criticism from fans and analysts alike, who wonder why they would be showing this footage after all this time.

Khan begins his interview by promising that what they are advertising is not a bait and switch.

AEW has a great track record on delivering what we advertise, and it is real footage. The Young Bucks will show backstage footage from All In, the most important event in AEW history–the world record-holder for the most tickets ever sold for any wrestling record, over 81,035 total–and it was an important night backstage, as well.

When asked why he he would air the footage, Khan gave this answer:

The decision is based on putting on the best show for AEW, as well as driving interest for Dynamite and our Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21. This is real-life footage that affected many people, and it will air for the first time on TBS during Dynamite.

Khan reiterated that the footage will help drive heat towards the Young Bucks and FTR tag team title match, which will be happening at AEW Dynasty.

The Young Bucks are wrestling for the world tag team championship at AEW Dynasty against longtime rivals FTR. Their rivalry is one of the most significant ever in AEW, and there is a good reason why the Young Bucks are showing this video.

He adds that the Young Bucks will be explaining why the footage is relevant to the feud.

It’s important that the Young Bucks explain the reason why this is relevant going into Dynasty. It should be another must-see part of a great show on Dynamite.

