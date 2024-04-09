An update on AEW Forbidden Door 3.

The annual pay-per-view event normally pits AEW against NJPW talents, but the third edition looks to be even bigger as AEW has expanded its working relationships with CMLL and STARDOM. While never announced, rumors were that the event would happen at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, which has previously hosted AEW’s Grand Slam television specials. However, that no longer seems to be the case.

According to Andrew Zarian from his Beyond The Bell podcast, Forbidden Door 3 will not be happening at Arthur Ashe Stadium anymore, but for good reasons. The assumption is that if a ton of CMLL talents will be involved that AEW will run a venue closer to Mexico so the fan turnout could be larger, but that has not been reported, nor was it the reason Zarian gave.

