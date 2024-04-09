Damian Priest will be sticking with WWE for the foreseeable future.

After capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Drew McIntyre by cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase at WrestleMania XL Sunday, The Judgment Day member made his first appearance as champion on the annual Raw After WrestleMania show on Monday night.

Following the post-WrestleMania XL episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand television program, Priest spoke with Cathy Kelley in a post-show digital exclusive backstage interview.

During the discussion, the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, who will make his first title defense against “Main Event” Jey Uso after the master of “YEET!” emerged victorious in a title eliminator bout at Raw After WrestleMania XL, announced that he has signed a new contract with WWE.

“This has been already a great year for me,” Priest told Kelley. “New contract, new title, new theme song, voiced by yours truly.”

He concluded, “The Judgment Day’s on fire.”

Check out the complete post-Raw After WrestleMania XL digital exclusive interview with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest via the YouTube player embedded below.