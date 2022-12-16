WWE officials reportedly have several WrestleMania 39 ideas still under consideration.

In regards to rumors on the WrestleMania 39 card being finalized, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there are multiple ideas for WrestleMania cards being discussed, and every top talent has multiple different ideas under discussion as of this week.

We noted before how Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER was planned for WrestleMania, but there was no word on if this would be for the title or not. Word now is that the match is far from finalized, but has been discussed.

It was also noted before how there had been talk of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns facing Cody Rhodes one night, then WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on the other night. While this has been discussed internally, it’s believed that this will not happen. It’s expected that nothing will be finalized for Reigns for around five more weeks with several factors at play, such as a final word on whether or not The Rock will work the show.

It was noted that other factors, such as celebrity involvement and the other top spots will be adjusted based on The Rock’s role.

