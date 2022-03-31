It was reported earlier this week Shane McMahon was being flown in by WWE for WrestleMania 38, which would be the first time that he has done anything with the company since Royal Rumble weekend.

After getting backstage heat, all creative plans for him were dropped including his match at WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that people in WWE believe he is simply going to attend the Hall of Fame ceremony.

“Here’s the deal,” Meltzer said. “He was gonna go no matter what. He goes to the Hall of Fame, every single Hall of Fame. He’s always at the Hall of Fame. Of course, he’s gonna go with Vince inducting Undertaker to the Hall of Fame.” Meltzer continued, “There’s always the chance that Vince is kayfabing everyone and there’s gonna be something but from what I was told, and this is from multiple people who are pretty high on the food chain, you never know 100 percent because it’s wrestling and also can change everything. But as far as Shane McMahon on WrestleMania or something like that – on the creative team his name has not been spoken about since January, it’s never been brought up. They are under the impression that he’s just going to the Hall of Fame. He’s gonna hang out at WrestleMania like he does every single year and it’s a non-story and that people are making way too much of it. We will see. There’s always the chance that they’ll do something at the last minute with him.”

