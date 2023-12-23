WWE Speed is coming!

As noted, WWE began taping matches for a new program they are shopping around called WWE Speed, which features a special countdown clock on the big screen during matches taped before RAW and SmackDown shows.

In an update, Fightful Select is reporting that virtually no one behind-the-scenes at the recent WWE Friday Night SmackDown taping where the concept debuted were aware of the plans for it until literally right before the taping began.

Additionally, it’s being reported that WWE’s plan for the show is to run it on various social media platforms if and when they officially launch it.

