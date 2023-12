What happened to Samantha Irvin’s special custom ring introduction for Chelsea Green?

Here’s the scoop.

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin noted recently that it was not her call to scrap the special way she introduces Chelsea Green for her matches on WWE television, but that she was informed to do so.

Fightful Select is reporting that the call came from a higher-up behind-the-scenes in WWE and that many were quick to try and push for it to return.

