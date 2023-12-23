– Regarding Japanese legend Kazuchika Okada and respected agent Barry Bloom, Fightful Select is reporting that nothing is official in yet. It’s worth noting, however, that Bloom has been going after high-profile targets.

– As far as Randy Orton’s new theme song, WWE did one play through live in the arena and decided to scrap it.

– For those asking, no one behind-the-scenes in TNA Wrestling appears to have any knowledge regarding who the “big signing” they are teasing is going to be. It has been dubbed as the biggest signing in company history, which includes Sting, Mick Foley, Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle and others, however that report was apparently untrue. All it is being hyped as is another “big signing,” not the biggest in company history.