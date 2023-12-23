Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which was taped on December 15, 2023, from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin and aired on December 22, 2023.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 12/22/2023

* Michael Hayes produced the promo segment featuring AJ Styles

* Petey Williams produced the Holiday Havoc women’s match

* Shawn Daivari produced the NXT North American Championship bout between Dragon Lee and Butch

* Jason Jordan produced the Kevin Owens vs. Carmelo Hayes match in the semifinals of the U.S. title contender tournament

* No producer was listed for the main event between AJ Styles and Solo Sikoa

(H/T: Fightful Select)