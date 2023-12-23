Eddie Kingston isn’t going to be signing up to be the President of the Bryan Danielson Fan Club any time soon.

In fact, “The Mad King” straight up doesn’t like “The American Dragon.”

During a recent Sports Illustrated interview, the AEW star spoke about his loss to Danielson in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic Tournament and how he doesn’t like Danielson and wouldn’t mind breaking his other eye socket.

“I’d love another match against Bryan,” said Kingston. “I don’t like the guy. I’d love to break his other eye socket.”

He added, “We don’t have a lot in common, except for our love of professional wrestling. I make up things in my head so I hate my opponent and be more vicious when I’m in the ring. I can’t say it now because I don’t want to get too amped, but I’m getting an edge any way I can. I’ve got my motivation, and it’s a must-win. If you love hard-hitting wrestling, you’re going to watch. We’re going out on our shields and fighting for the sport we love.”

