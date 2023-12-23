Tammy Sytch has filed to appeal the length of the prison sentence for her DUI Manslaughter charges.

The counsel for the WWE Hall of Fame legend formerly known as Sunny filed on December 20, 2023 to appeal the length of the prison sentence given to her, which was for 17.6 years after being found guilty in the death of 75 year-old Julian Lasseter while driving under the influence.

Featured below is the complete filing:

Notice is hereby given that Tamara Lynn Sytch, Defendant-Appellant appeals to the District Court of Appeal, Fifth District of Florida, the Order of this Court rendered on November 27, 2023. The nature of the Order is a final order adjudicating defendant guilty of the following: DUI Manslaughter (Count One), Driving While License Suspended with Death (Count Two), DUI with Damage to Person (Count Three), DUI with Damage to Person (Count Four), DUI with Damage to Person (Count Five), DUI with Damage to Person (Count Six), DUI with Damage to Property (Count Seven) and DUI with Damage to Property (Count Eight) and sentencing her to: 1. Count One: 7 years Department of Corrections followed by 8 years probation with fines, court costs and standard conditions including permanent driver’s license suspension, alcohol safety education course, victim awareness program. Count One is to be served consecutive to Count Two. 2. Count Two: 10.6625 Years Department of Corrections with credit time served for 566 days. 3. Counts Three-Eight: 364 days jail with credit for 364 days.

