Veteran pro wrestler Diamante recently had her AEW contract upgraded.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Diamante’s contract has been bumped up to a full-time deal from the “tier zero” deal she had been working under.

Diamante was added to the official AEW roster in mid-May, along with her wife Kiera Hogan, and Harley Cameron. It’s likely the contract change happened around that time.

Before now, AEW sources have always said Diamante was signed to “a deal,” but not the “All Elite graphic-level deal” that many others are signed to. AEW still has not announced Diamante’s signing with the “All Elite” graphic, but not everyone gets that nod.

Diamante has worked exclusively for ROH since early April. Her last AEW match was a loss to Willow Nightingale at the March 24 AEW Dark tapings. Since then she has worked 6 ROH TV matches with a loss to Skye Blue, a win over Trish Adora, a win over Promise Braxton, a win over Teal Piper, a loss to Leila Grey, and then a win over Grey. Diamante will wrestle Vanessa Kraven on tomorrow’s ROH TV episode.

While still a teenager, Diamante began wrestling in 2008. After runs on the indies and with Impact Wrestling, Diamante made her AEW in-ring debut with a loss to Big Swole at the January 15, 2020 Dark tapings. Her Dynamite debut came on the July 22, 2020 episode with a win over Ivelisse. This led to Diamante and Ivelisse winning The Deadly Draw Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament on the August 22, 2020 Saturday Night Dynamite, by defeating Brandi Rhodes and The Bunny in the finals. Diamante has worked around 83 bouts for AEW since her debut, mainly on Dark or Elevation, and 48 of those were wins. Her last and only Rampage appearance was a loss to then-AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill on the September 23, 2022 Grand Slam episode. She has worked 6 matches on Dynamite, but her last Dynamite appearance was on the December 16, 2020 show, where she and Ivelisse were defeated by Big Swole and Serena Deeb.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.