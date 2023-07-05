Matt Cardona is having the time of his life in pro-wrestling.

The Indy God and former Belt Collector spoke about his post-WWE run during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where he says that he’s making more money than he ever has in his life and loves the freedom of setting his own schedule. However, Cardona does admit that he would love the chance to wrestle at Madison Square Garden or WrestleMania again, but isn’t complaining about living his dream.

I love the freedom, I love controlling my schedule. When you’re in WWE or AEW, you don’t get to make your own schedule. Now I’d be lying if I said I never want to work at Madison Square Garden again or I never wanted another WrestleMania moment. Of course, I do. If I get those phone calls, I’ll have that conversation. But I’m making the most money I’ve ever made, I’m having the most fun, and I’m at the highest level I’ve ever been, so it would take a lot to get me to sign.

Cardona later states that no one in the industry has been counted out more times than him, yet he continues to prove that he is one of a kind.

There is nobody in the history of this business who’s been counted out and came back more than me. I was written off so many times, often by myself. But I’ll never quit. I’ll die attempting to be the version of myself I believe I can be.

Since his release from WWE in 2020 Cardona has worked everywhere, including AEW, and has held major championships like the NWA World’s Championship, the IMPACT Digital Media Championship, the GCW World Championship and more. Check out his full interview with Sports Illustrated here.