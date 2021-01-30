Today’s WWE SmackDown creative meeting had a lot more talk about next Monday’s RAW and Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view than SmackDown itself, according to Fightful Select.

It was also noted that as of this afternoon, at least one “exceptionally long segment or match” had been planned for tonight’s SmackDown, but there’s no word on if it will end up airing.

You can click here to join our live SmackDown coverage.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.