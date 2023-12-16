As noted, Liv Morgan was arrested on marijuana charges this week.

Fightful Select is reporting that there is “absolutely no heat” on Morgan despite the arrest.

“Liv has not been on TV, did not alter creative plans, and was honest about the situation,” one WWE staff member said. “There are no issues with her whatsoever.”

An additional top talent for the company told Fightful, “Everybody liked Liv before, everybody still likes Liv. We’ll get our jokes off, and she’ll get hers off and nobody will be thinking about it soon enough.”

One WWE name also mentioned how Morgan was bonded out on Thursday and was on social media promoting SmackDown by Friday.

While marijuana is included in the WWE Wellness Policy, the company has not tested for it for years. It used to result in a fine of $2,500.