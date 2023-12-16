While the news of Liv Morgan’s arrest on Thursday eventually found its’ way online and in the media on Friday, WWE was reportedly aware of it soon after it happened, and long before it was public knowledge.

Several top WWE executives reportedly spoke with Morgan the day after the arrest, but kept the information in a small circle to avoid it getting out earlier than it eventually did.

As noted via a Fightful Select report earlier today, Morgan’s arrest has apparently garnered her no heat behind-the-scenes. PWInsider.com adds that WWE already had Morgan’s creative penciled in for her return to television in 2024, and this will reportedly have no affect on those plans.

The report adds that Morgan would be back in the storylines for the build to WrestleMania 40, and was said to be very much “in the mix” for a top, “high profile program.”

Morgan has long been considered a hard-worker and someone who is well-liked behind-the-scenes in WWE, and while sources in the company claim they want the situation regarding her arrest to be resolved as soon as possible, it is nothing that is putting her in danger of getting released or anything along those lines.

It’s worth noting that there have been several talents with DUI arrests that have remained with the company in the past, and Morgan was not charged with anything as criminally serious as a DUI.

Another note from the report is that the vape pen that was included in the list of charges for Morgan’s arrest actually belonged to someone else and was left in Morgan’s jeep.

WWE is waiting for the legal process to play out, as Morgan is scheduled to be officially arraigned in February in Sumter County, Florida.