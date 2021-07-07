Bandido will challenge ROH World Heavyweight Champion Rush for the title at this Sunday’s Best in the World pay-per-view event in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

He spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote the event. Here are some of the highlights:

Getting the title shot:

“I have the heart and the courage to face great challenges. I don’t know if this will be the end of Rush’s title reign, but I am sure that I will leave my soul inside that ring. I think what characterizes Rush most in the ring is he’s so dangerous. He goes to huge levels and that’s where he finds his strength. I am looking forward to the challenge.”

The goal of becoming the champion: