Baron Corbin and JBL made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the subject of them being paired together on WWE television was brought up as JBL is the manager of Corbin.

JBL: “Because I wanted to be with Baron, period. I saw Baron. I saw an opportunity that this guy can save the business. This guy can turn back the clock and make this business what it was. I don’t like the progression of what the business is becoming and I thought Baron Corbin is the one that can do this. To me, he could be a modern day wrestling god. That’s exactly what he is. So I came back for one reason and that’s Baron Corbin. It wasn’t like, I think I want to come back. I think I want to do something. I came back specifically because of the potential of Baron Corbin. He’s going to be the next, or one of the next, world champions.”

Corbin: “I mean, obviously, we have a lot of similarities. I think that’s one reason I connected so much with this and took this opportunity. When I have a guy in my corner giving me advice and leading me down the path to success, it’s a guy who’s in the Hall of Fame. It’s a guy who’s done it, a guy that’s been world champion, a guy that’s taken people’s heads off, and that’s what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to fix a lot of things. I’m old school man. You know, when I started watching wrestling, it was old school cats. It was big dudes running people over and they were being violent in the ring. They didn’t care about social media. They didn’t care about what people thought about them. They went out there and got the job done and they weren’t afraid to hurt some people in their path. So, that’s kind of my mentality. When I connected with JBL, he talked to me about this partnership. Obviously, I had to jump at it extremely quick because I was excited. I feel everything that he talks about how this business is going down a path that I’m not a fan of. I’m not going to step back and just go, ‘Oh, I just don’t know. I’m the old guy. I’ve been around for 10 years now.’ I’m not gonna let it happen and there’s a guy now in my corner that sees that same need for saving and he’s using me to do that.”