Speaking on his podcast WWE After The Bell, Corey Graves said that despite the failed Money in the Bank cash-in, Austin Theory could have a bright future ahead.

Graves believes Theory has the potential to be the next megastar in WWE.

“I believe in Austin Theory. I don’t believe he’s ‘that guy’ yet, but in my heart of hearts as a nerd who’s spent way too much time studying the history of this business and watching it and loving it with all my being, I believe Austin Theory is the next megastar (of WWE.) And I think on Monday a lot of people started to believe as well.

“Let everything play out. Everybody loves to get ahead of themselves and jump on Twitter. ‘Oh this is it! Austin Theory’s done. He’s buried. Why would you do this to the guy?’

“Let the story play out. This is WWE. World Wrestling Entertainment (emphasis on entertainment.) There is a story involved. There’s curiosity. There’s drama. There are red herrings. Just like any source of literature. It’s entertainment. So let it play out. What we saw was a whole new chapter for Austin Theory.

“Rollins has been one of the mechanisms in this story, that has helped elevate Austin Theory’s stock in the eyes of the viewers. Yes, Rollins was the one who beat him but that was an essential part of the story. What Rollins is doing simultaneously is elevating the United States Championship.”