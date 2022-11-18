Since defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Steel Cage match on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16, Thunder Rosa has held the AEW Women’s World Championship.

A back injury left her inactive, forcing AEW to alter its plans. Rosa was not stripped of the title; instead, an interim champion was chosen in Toni Storm.

AEW President Tony Khan talked about Rosa’s injury situation during a media conference call ahead of Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view

“It’s something we have considered. It’s something to consider. I’m still weighing the pros and cons. Thunder Rosa’s a great wrestler, and it’s unfortunate that she’s injured. It’s kept her out a long time. It’s not an easy situation and I try to take everything on a case-by-case basis, and am trying to give Thunder Rosa every opportunity to come back and defend the championship. But eventually, you would have to crown a lineal champion.”

H/T SEScoops