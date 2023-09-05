WWE recently released a 35-minute video of several stars talking about the death of Bray Wyatt following his recent passing due to a heart attack. The night after Wyatt’s passing a SmackDown episode was done as a tribute show to him and Terry Funk, who also passed away.
Bayley was part of the video. She reflected on her own legacy while speaking with The Comeback.
“I really have been trying to reflect on what I want personally out of what I want my legacy to be. After the Bray Wyatt tribute show, I felt I really needed to figure it out. I’m working on my legacy every day and every single week.
“Sometimes, you get lost in the shuffle or the travel and the busy schedule, that at least me personally, I kind of lose sight of what the bigger picture is. And what I’m trying to do.”