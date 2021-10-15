During her appearance on Out Of Character, Becky Lynch spoke on being unsure if she’d come back to wrestling after becoming a mom. Here’s what she had to say:

Yeah, probably. I was probably 60 percent I was gonna come back, but there is that 40 percent. I don’t know how I’m gonna be as a mother. I know how I am as a single woman with no other real priorities, but as a mom and person who’s in charge of this tiny little baby, I didn’t know how it was gonna be. I didn’t know if it was gonna change me so much that I’d be like, ‘You know what, maybe I just want to be at home now.’ I do not just want to be at home.

