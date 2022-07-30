Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, where he and The Miz beat The Mysterios in a tag team match. Now, he will wrestle The Miz at tonight’s Summerslam.

While speaking to Rachel DeMita of ESPN, former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was asked bout Paul’s move to WWE.

“I haven’t given him any advice, but I have talked to him,” she said. “He’s a real nice kid. I can say kid because I thought he was my age, but he’s not, he’s real young. This is a hard industry, a tough industry. I have respect for anybody that comes in, takes a bump, tries to be good at it. He’s shown that he’s extremely athletic. He’s great at talking and connecting with the audience. His match at WrestleMania was the match right before mine. With celebrities, you never know what you’re going to get, if they’re going to be good, but he was really great. I was standing back there going, ‘Wow, we have a tough act to follow.’ Of course, we followed it and stole the show, but he set the groundwork. If you’re starting to run this business the way that we do, you have to be on the road 300 days a year, doing shows four days a week, that’s what the real greats do. He has a lot of work to catch up on. So far, he’s doing great.”

Quotes via Fightful