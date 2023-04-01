Becky Lynch has a big opinion about her husband, fellow WWE superstar Seth Rollins.

The Man recently appeared on Know Mercy with Stephen A Smith, where The Man discussed the Visionary’s incredible work for the company over the past few years. When asked about the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns main event on night two of WrestleMania 39 Lynch says that the match will be great, but wonders if it should have been Seth Rollins in that spot.

I think it’s going to be a great match. Roman has had an incredible run. Cody is in his infancy in this run. It’ll be interesting to see what happens. Cody has had a lot of history with my husband. Main event of WrestleMania. It’s going to be big. I don’t know that Cody is ready for it yet. I wonder if it should have been Seth Rollins in that spot. I wonder if he should have been walking out (in the main event). After everything that he’s done for the past several years. His whole career. He’s been carrying this company on his back. Cody walked away, came back, is getting it all. Maybe that should have been Seth Rollins.

Staying on the subject, Lynch calls Rollins a pillar of WWE, one who has been putting in the work every day for the last few years.

That’s not love, that’s an objective opinion. 52 weeks a year, the family has been making all the town. For the first half of that, I was main eventing all the shows. The second half of that, he was main eventing. Makes every town, is on every Raw, banger after banger after banger, to quote another famous Irishman Sheamus, shout out, love you. The Hell in a Cell match they had, Cody and Seth, incredible. He’s been the pillar of this company for a long time. He’s facing Logan Paul and he’s going to knock him on his ass this weekend and that’s going to be wonderful and spectacular. I don’t want to follow him because he always steals the show. Didn’t steal the show last year. Last year was Cody and Seth, and they had to follow me, and I think that was a little tricky for them. He’s going to have a banger. The fact is, that man has been the face of the company for a long time without getting the credit he deserves. I’m saying, I think he should be the main event.

Lynch and Rollins will both be on night one of WrestleMania 39. Full card can be found here.

