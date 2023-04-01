Real1 (nZo, fka WWE’s Enzo Amore) was reportedly released by MLW due to various issues behind-the-scenes.

As noted earlier, it was revealed that MLW has parted ways with Real1, and that he was quickly removed from the MLW roster page. He was due to challenge MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone at the Battle Riot V event on April 8, but that match has been nixed.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that MLW officials chose to sever ties with Real1 as he had declined much of the upcoming creative plans that were booked for him.

Furthermore, it was said that Real1 was not interested in working with some of the top talents in MLW. There were also issues with Real1 putting over other talent at upcoming MLW shows.

Real1 had been working for MLW on a per-appearance deal for just over one year. He debuted at MLW War Chamber in November 2021, defeating Matt Cross, and recently became a prominent talent on the MLW TV shows. The last MLW bout for Real1 was his Fatal 4 Way Dumpster Match win over Mance Warner, Matthew Justice and Microman at the MLW SuperFight tapings on February 4.

Real1, who is currently in Los Angeles for WrestleCon, has not publicly commented on his MLW status as of this writing.

