2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will lock up with his son Dominik Mysterio during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 tonight.

This is reportedly the first Mysterio vs. Mysterio match planned. A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that this feud is not a one-and-done program.

The goal of tonight’s match is to make Dominik a superstar heel. Dominik doesn’t necessarily have to win the match, but he could lose and come back with a post-match attack on his father to keep the feud going.

As we’ve noted, it’s believed that The Judgment Day and Legado del Fantasma will be involved in tonight’s match. SmackDown saw Mysterio re-form the Latino World Order with Legado.

For those who missed it, you can click here for a recent report on Dominik’s push and WWE future.

