Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) has reportedly signed with AEW with the belief that he’ll make his debut on the September 22nd episode of Dynamite.

Bet Online has decided to set up a betting market for who his first opponents will be. People can bet on who they think it will be. Currently, CM Punk and Kenny Omega are the favorites to wrestle the former WWE Champion. Here’s the list:

CM Punk 7/4

Kenny Omega 9/2

Darby Allin 5/1

Sting 5/1

MJF 6/1

Chris Jericho 7/1

Sammy Guevara 7/1

Orange Cassidy 8/1

Cody Rhodes 9/1

Jungle Boy 10/1

Lance Archer 10/1

Penta El Zero M 10/1

Eddie Kingston 12/1

Pac 12/1