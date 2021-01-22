WWE star Bianca Belair recently spoke with Andrea Hale from Sporting News about a number of topics, most notably how she hopes to have a dream showdown with current SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks at WrestleMania. However, he EST isn’t just looking to steal the show with Boss at WWE’s grandest stage, but be a symbol of representation for the black community.

Everything I have approached in WWE I do it looking for a purpose. When I think about a dream match, Sasha Banks would definitely be at the top of my list. And to think about headlining WrestleMania with Sasha Banks, that would be more than just a match. It’s more than having a great match with an effort to tear the house down. Nah, that’s top-level representation that will go down in the history books for multiple reasons. It gives me goosebumps. That would be a dream come true not just for me, but for many people. That would be a very special night, and I can’t even explain what it would mean to me.

Belair would later agree with a statement from Hale, who called the potential meeting a great moment in black history.

Yeah! That’s exactly what that is. I just want it to happen. It’s not just to feed my ego. It would be a part of Black history.

Belair is set to face Bayley on this evening’s SmackDown in an obstacle course challenge. Check out her full interview here.