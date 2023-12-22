“The EST of WWE” is excited to see the arrival of Jade Cargill to the women’s landscape in WWE.

During a recent appearance on the ROAR Around The Ring program, Bianca Belair was asked for her thoughts on former longtime AEW TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill jumping-ship fron AEW to WWE.

“I just think it’s exciting,” Belair said. “She’s coming in, and she’s created so much noise without even having a match yet. So that alone speaks volumes to what she can do for this division. So I’m just excited for that. I’m excited for whenever she steps out. I know that when she does step out, she’s gonna be ready, and she’s gonna make some noise.”

Belair continued, “So I’m just excited for when that’s gonna happen and who it’s gonna be with. I know that, in the future, we’re gonna have a banger match, whenever that comes. But the possibilities are endless. Whenever you can add someone to this division that can bring eyes to the product and make noise, we’re always all for that, and I think that she’s gonna be able to do that 100%.”

Would Belair rather join forces with Cargill or find herself standing across the ring from her?

“Both,” she said. “Because even as a tag team, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair as a tag team, who can take us down? Coming from all angles, all sides, that’s just a powerful image, powerful representation. We can make history. We would go on a tear. But we also could go head-to-head, and that would just be equally as great. So I think that both.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.