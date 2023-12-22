Ric Flair is not only in the energy drink and marijuana businesses, he’s also dabbling in the world of cryptocurrency.

On Friday, “The Nature Boy” announced his latest business venture, the “Wooooo! Coin.”

“Wooooo! Coin… there is only one true Wooooo!,” he wrote via X. “Get in on the hottest crypto project of the year!”

Flair added, “Whitelist is now open! Join the community on Telegram and get on the whitelist!”

The official launch for the new business venture of the multiple-time WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW personality is scheduled for January 1, 2024.

For more information, visit OfficialWoooooCoin.com.