WWE SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke to Sports Illustrated to talk about her WrestleMania 37 experience, where the EST defeated Sasha Banks to win the title in the night-one main event. Check out highlights from the interview below.

Says she’s honored to represent the women’s division in WWE:

I’m representing the whole company, the whole women’s locker room. I look at the way Sasha did it. She modeled the way. I need to represent. This is my moment, and I want to inspire people and make an impact. That’s really what this is about, and I’m honored to be in this position to make a difference around the globe.

Wants to face Charlotte and Becky Lynch next:

I had a feud with Bayley right before the Royal Rumble and I pinned Bayley, and now I beat Sasha. Now I want to go after the other two [in the] Four Horsewomen. I want to be the one to beat all of them, and prove I am the EST of WWE. I want to represent the new generation of WWE and show that we’re coming.

On staying true to herself: