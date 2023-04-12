Bianca Belair sits at the top of the WWE women’s division as a champion, but there was a point when she felt she had imposter syndrome.

The EST spoke on this topic during a recent interview with The Ringer, where she looked back at her showdown with Shayna Baszler at the 2019 Takeover Portland event. On that show, Belair opens up about feeling inadequate due to it being her first Takeover while in NXT.

Yeah, that (NXT TakeOver: Phoenix) was a poor memory for me in WWE and NXT because before that, I was on the whole undefeated streak in NXT. And I remember I had a lot of confidence. But when I got to TakeOver, I was, like, dealing with impostor syndrome a little bit because it was my very first TakeOver and my first time on the stage and really showing people that I can go in there and I can hang with the champion… And so I was like, OK, let me go in here and, whatever, show these people.

Something that really helped Belair on that night was working with Baszler, who was in the midst of her second NXT women’s championship run at the time. She says that she loves Baslzer, and credits that match for helping her build her own confidence.

But I learned a whole lot from Shayna… [She’s] like a complete package. She brings the physical part. She’s great on the mic. She’s great with personality. Honestly, my mama, one of her favorites is Shayna Baszler. She loves Shayna… I learned a lot from her just being in the ring with her… That match was very important for me to build the confidence of, like, no, you belong here.

Belair defaeted Asuka at WrestleMania 39 to retain the Raw women’s championship. Her next defense will be against Iyo Sky, who won a #1 contender’s matchup on this past Monday’s Raw.