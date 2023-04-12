Road Dogg looks back at WrestleMania 34 and a matchup result that shocked the WWE Universe.

On that night, Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka to retain the women’s championship, a win that ended the Empress’s undefeated streak that lasted nearly three years between NXT and the main roster. During the latest episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Dogg explains the thought process of having Flair to be the one who ended the streak.

Either you’re gonna put Asuka over (at WrestleMania 34) and she maintains that thing or you’re gonna put Charlotte (Flair) over and holy mackerel, she’s broken the streak and you know, the streak only goes for so long. You can’t be undefeated forever, you know what I mean? As much as everybody hated it with The Undertaker’s streak being broken, I guess he could’ve just retired with his streak unbroken but they were thinking about the future and who do we give this (to)? Same thing, same thing here.

He continues…

If you’re gonna beat Asuka, who you gonna give that carrot to? Because she’s undefeated and so somebody who beats her, you better be looking to do something with and of course we were looking to do something with Charlotte always, and so, that goes back and forth and you’ll hear ideas for each to go over and the bottom line is you look at the roster and go, hey, on the other side of this, who’s better as a champion? Who has more people to work with? There’s a lot of stuff people don’t think about (that) goes into all this and so there’s a lot of thinking down to the wire all the time. It’s just a little different when it’s Mania. But a lot of meeting behind closed doors goes on there too and people negotiate. People go in and have an idea and maybe it wins the day, and something changes. That happens.

Elsewhere on the pod, Road Dogg revealed when WWE started discussing the two-night WrestleMania format. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)