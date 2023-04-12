Brian “Road Dogg” James shares some behind-the-scenes details about when WWE decided to start running their biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, over a two-night period.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during the latest episode of his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, where he reflected on the 2018 edition of WrestleMania (34) and how the show ran about seven hours. It was at this time that James revealed how the company wanted to change their traditional format.

Seven straight hours I believe it was (WrestleMania 34). Goodnight Irene. Yeah, this is at the time where that conversation started (about WrestleMania being two nights), you know what I mean? Where it was like, this is too much. But then it’s like, well who has been productive for you all year that you’re gonna take off the show? That’s a tricky situation to be in and so, this was one of the years, one of the first years where that conversation started milling around like, ‘Hey, is there anything to doing this on two nights? Or three or something?’ So yeah, that conversation started because of these seven and eight-hour nights like these.

WWE has been running two-night WrestleMania’s ever since 2020, with the first coming at the Performance Center due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This year’s Showcase of the Immortals was held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. You can find results to night one here and night two here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)