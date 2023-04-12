MJF will be appearing on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite from Milwaukee.

The World Champion has been butting heads with the other pillars (Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy Jack Perry) of the promotion, with speculation being that all four men will collide for the title at next month’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

UPDATED CARD FOR DYNAMITE:

-Orange Cassidy vs. Buddy Matthews for the AEW International Championship

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Silas Young for the TNT Championship

-AEW World Champion MJF will appear

-Riho & Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm

-Blackpool Combat Club vs. Michael Nakazawa & Brandon Cutler

-Chris Jericho vs. Keith Lee

-Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland