Dolph Ziggler has a couple of dream retirement scenarios for his pro wrestling career.

The former world champion appeared on Comedy Store Wrestling to discuss this very topic, where he revealed the first option being a Fatal-Four way matchup between himself and three of his very good friends in the industry, The Miz, John Morrison, and Zack Ryder.

I always kind of cop out on this and go, I want Miz, (John) Morrison, (Zack) Ryder and myself to either have everybody running down. It’s like Miz and myself and then they’re running in and picking sides or something or we all just have this (four)-way match and not Attitude Era guys where we all hug each other afterwards but we just do it and we’re out there like, we got it. We did this, we built it with a story and I got to be here with my friends who I’ve been friends with because of the business.

After singing the praises of Ryder, Miz, and Morrison, Ziggler revealed that his brother, AEW star Ryan Nemeth, would be his second pick to retire him.

They always wanted to do more and I just was drawn to them because Ryder was doing the YouTube show that we weren’t doing and it was like, this guy’s trying everything. Miz was going above and beyond, doing some other show so he can get a push and we were just all drawn to each other doing these extra things and it’s like, these are the people who want to be on top and are doing the extra work. So that would be cool and I would like my brother to retire me.

