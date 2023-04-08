Dolph Ziggler looks back on his famous Money In The Bank cash-in ten years ago.

The Show-Off appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss the moment, which took place on the Monday Night Raw immediately after WrestleMania 29. On that night, Ziggler won the world championship from Alberto Del Rio in what many call one of the best MITB cash-ins of all time.

Ziggler himself thinks his cash-in is the best, even though he also thinks Seth Rollins cash-in at WrestleMania 31 makes a good case.

A bunch of people make other arguments, but here’s why mine’s different than if you want to say Seth’s at WrestleMania, or like the first ever one or whatever. I mean, the first one was pretty cool. I didn’t understand the idea, it was Edge, right? And Vince is there and like, it’s, whoa, you know. But here’s why mine is better, because of what I just said. I lost every single match.

He would then explain why his tops the list.

Vickie talked for me, I got Vickie, and then we go on to AJ and Big E. So I now have a group of three. And I’m losing every single match, except for the ladder match, which was so fun. There’s a great gif of Tensai throwing me into the chairs and I fly around on my head. I win, and I win that and I go how are we going to build on this? Because I can’t just lose 900 matches in a row when this one and then lose 900 in a row again, and the boss goes now you’re gonna lose even more, and not in a devious way, he goes because you have this briefcase, and when that contract gets cashed in, everything is erased. And I go, Okay, that’s a fair point.

