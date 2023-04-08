Kurt Angle was not a fan of the ending of the Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

The Olympic Hero spoke about this topic during the latest edition of his podcast, where he gave the Tribal Chief his flowers for always appearing on television as the company’s top champion.

I’m not going to beat up on Roman Reigns because he is the man he deserves to be. We’re in a time now where if you’re a champion for three years, that’s a little long. It’s just too long. Because we’re not in territories anymore. When you were in territories, you weren’t on TV every week. So fans had to come to see you at the arenas, and you’d only be in that city one day a week. So they only saw wrestling one day a week back then when they were champion for six, eight years. Now Roman Reigns has gone on; it looks like he’s gonna have to hold the title for another few years.

However, Angle believed the opportunity for the American Nightmare to be crowned was at Mania, adding that it would have catapulted him from superstar to megastar.

The thing is, he’s on TV every week, sometimes twice a week, and then you know, a pay-per-view every month. It’s just a lot. I don’t believe the ratings are gonna go down, but I do believe some people are going to lose interest because they’re not making other wrestlers. You know, Roman has an opportunity to make a wrestler, he could have made Cody into a megastar, which Cody is already a star, but he would have been a mega-star if he won at WrestleMania. That’s just my opinion.

While it appears WWE is building towards a rematch Rhodes will first have to go through Brock Lesnar, who brutally assaulted him on the post-WrestleMania edition of Monday Night Raw.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)